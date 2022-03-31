Show You Care
Local educators react to possibly posting lesson plans online for parents’ review

By Libbie Randall
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Proposed legislation would require teachers in Iowa to post lesson plans months in advance for parent review.

As an elementary music teacher, Erin Bunge knows firsthand how much work goes into lesson planning. She fears this new bill could only hurt teacher retention in Iowa.

“The work-life balance is very stressful. I think this is absolutely going to add to that,” she told TV-9.

The one word she used to describe the added work: unnecessary.

“Teachers are, districts are already doing the work to align curriculum to the national standards. The national standards, our state’s standards, they are all out there to be viewed on the internet,” said Bunge.

The Solon school district says parents can already access many of the materials their students use in class.

“We don’t have them posted, but we’re open to anyone who wants to view our textbooks or materials that we use in our instruction and in our classrooms,” said Superintendent Davis Eidahl.

He says he doesn’t oppose this bill, and if it’s something parents want then they should have access to it.

“It really is very minimal and I think it’s just a great step in building trust at school and home so that we can continue to have those strong partnerships,” said Eidahl.

The Legislative Services Agency says if such a bill becomes law it will cost districts a combined 27.4-million dollars to pay for substitute teachers while classroom teachers upload materials.

