Junior League of the Quad Cities creates ‘Women of QCopoly,’ hopes to inspire young girls to go into business

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - When the pandemic hit, the Junior League of the Quad Cities needed to come up with a new fundraiser idea.

“As the board was discussing this, we wanted to take a spin to match our mission, which our mission is about women,” said Amanda Campbell, the Junior League of the Quad Cities’ president-elect. “We designed ‘Women of QCopoly,’ targeting women-owned businesses and women-led businesses and nonprofits.”

‘Women of QCopoly’ was introduced before Christmas, and the board is made up of 37 sponsors across the QCA.

“The committee worked really hard on making this about the quad cities. When you go downtown LeClaire, downtown davenport, downtown rock island, you have all these little hub spots, all these little shops, and the vast majority of them are women-led,” Campbell said.

One of the businesses included in ‘Women of QCopoly’ is THE Market: A Journey to Joy, and its owner, Katie Thompson, is hopeful the game inspires more girls to consider going into business.

“There is always an aspiration. When you look back at your childhood, there was something that gave you a trigger or a note that you could do more, be more, be whatever you wanted to be,” Thompson said. “Hopefully, through gameplay, which we do as kids, these women, future women, can look at us, as an inspiration for what they want to do when they are older. Dreams can come true.”

“I hope it gives young girls light. There may be hurdles in the road, but having dreams and pursuing those dreams is absolutely what everyone does every day,” Campbell said.

All the sales will go back to the Junior League of the Quad Cities and then be used for various community projects.

