Iowa man injured in crash after semi blows a tire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Lake View man was operating his fully loaded semi when a blown tire caused his vehicle to pull off the road and crash, injuring the man.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin was dispatched to a one-vehicle crash involving the semi at approximately 10:32 pm on Wednesday. Authorities say 47-year-old Jason Beckman was driving southbound on Highway 151 near Church Road when his semi blew a tire.

The blown tire pulled the semi onto the shoulder of the road and the ditch line. Beckman’s semi then struck the guard rail and left the roadway, traveling down a steep embankment and coming to a rest where the trailer turned on its side.

Beckman’s truck and trailer sustained heavy damage from the crash. Beckman was transported to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

