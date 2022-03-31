Show You Care
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and 43 other attorneys general call on TikTok, SnapChat to beef up parental controls

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller(Randy Dircks for InvestigateTV)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a letter sent to the heads of TikTok and SnapChat, the attorneys general for 44 states and territories wrote to express a concern to the companies that neither were taking adequate enough steps to protect kids on their platforms.

The National Association of Attorneys General state that the social media platforms are not effectively compatible with parental control apps the same way that other apps are. They ask that the platforms give parents the increased ability to protect their vulnerable children.

The letter highlighted the ability parental control apps can give to parents that can alert them to messages and posts that can be harmful or dangerous to their children.

You can read the full letter here:

