City of Central City limits use of one of its wells due to toxins

By Brian Tabick
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Central city has limited the use of one of its two wells due to the level of toxins.

The Iowa DNR determined well 2 was producing 60 polyfluoroalkyl substances per trillion, known as PFOS. The federal limit, according to the EPA, was 70 PPT.

“It’s important to have clean drinking water,” said Eric Grodt, owner of Up a Creek in Central City. “Low and behold, you can’t get that here.”

As someone who sells recreation water equipment, water quality is something near-and-dear for Grodt. He moved back to Central city five years ago and said he had no idea how bad the water was.

“It’s good that they’re getting away from the poison water, but I’m not happy that the whole thing is happening,” he said.

“Forever Chemicals” as they’re known are man-made and could cause a variety of health issues including; cancer, reproductive problems, and development delays. They’re caused by non-stick products or water-proof products and have a life span sometimes lasting 1000′s of years.

“Well four is capable of handling all of our city’s needs,” said Public Works Director Travyn Cunningham.

Travyn said the only discussion at this time was limiting the use of the city’s splash pad but said it was too new to of an issue. They’re still working to learn what restrictions if any, might be needed in the future.

Cunningham said they were still working with the Iowa DNR to identify where these chemicals were coming from, and what the future holds for well 2. Grodt, on the other hand, wants to know the water he’s drinking was safe.

“Iowa, in particular, needs to do more when it comes to rules and regulations on water,” he said.

The Iowa DNR is expected to be at the Central City City Council meeting on April 13th.

