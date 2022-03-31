Cedar Rapids cyclists riding across America to fight Alzheimer’s

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Raising money for a good cause? Sounds great. Checking an item off a bucket list? You bet.

That’s why a group of Cedar Rapids cyclists are taking their two-wheelers and riding cross-country.

“Riding across the country has been on my bucket list for a long long time,” said Jenny Lorenz. “I decided that it would make sense to marry that dream with raising funds for Alzheimer’s, because my mom is suffering from Alzheimer’s and has been for a long long time.”

Joining Jenny in her cross-country ride are four other Cedar Rapids bikers who’s families have also been affected by Alzheimer’s

The 63-day journey is from ocean to ocean. They start in San Diego, and go through several southern U.S. cities like Tempe, El Paso, Austin, New Orleans, Pensacola and finally Saint Augustine, Florida.

The Cedar Rapids cyclists crossed the continental divide on Tuesday, and the views on the ride are breathtaking, although the mountains can be a challenge.

“Just the adventure of exploring parts of United States I haven’t seen by bike is really appealing to me,” Jenny said.

“Riding your bike every single day is not something you do a normal life.,” said Kathy Murphy. “There may be a little bit of fear, of ‘can I really get on my bike every single day in ride?’ But knowing that there is a reason for it.”

That reason is both to raise money to fight Alzheimer’s and for the cyclists to take advantage of their healthy bodies and minds - the disease is hereditary. Plus, exercise may help slow the progression of the disease.

“We just went to a funeral for a friend of ours who is only three years older than I am just this week,” said Todd Brown. “It is very much reality to try to get as much done as we can.”

“I would be lying if I told you I didn’t think about that,” said “There are things that have proven to be deterrents to the disease progressing. Exercise is one.”

The Cedar Rapids cyclists just finished their 19th day of riding on Wednesday. If you want to donate to their ride to fight Alzheimer’s, donate here, and follow along on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.