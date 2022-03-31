Show You Care
Brucemore holds Women History Tour for Women’s History Month

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Brucemore is holding tours showcasing the history of women at the mansion.

The tour showcases not only the women of the families that owned the mansion, but also the women that worked at the mansion.

Three tours are scheduled through March and April and are all sold out.

They first planned to hold this type of tour back in 2020, but Brucemore had to cancel because of the pandemic, and organizers held the tours virtually last year.

