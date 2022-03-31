14 Under 14 held in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The inaugural 14 Under 14 was held today at the Cedar Rapids by Kids First Law Center. The event recognized 14 students between the ages of 7-13 for their empathy, leadership, and their ability to help others at school.

The students along with the teacher that nominated them were brought to the front of the Whipple Auditorium in the Cedar Rapids Public Library where the event was held and the students were given a medal by the mayor of Cedar Rapids Tiffany O’Donnell.

All 14 students also received a $500 scholarship to Kirkwood Community College. Kids First Law Center plans to hold the event again next year.

