Victim identified in Clinton homicide

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - On Saturday, the Clinton Fire and Police Department responded to a report of a structure fire in an apartment on the 70 block of 31st Avenue North.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire and found a deceased individual inside. An investigation was immediately opened.

An autopsy confirmed that the individual’s death was ruled a homicide.

Police are now identifying the victim as 41-year-old Dustin Christopher Doran.

Police say they do not believe there is any cause for concern to the public. The investigation remains ongoing.

