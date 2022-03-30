Two facing drug charges in Fayette County, one to be extradited to Ohio

RANDALIA, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were arrested in Fayette County on Saturday, both facing drug charges.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said 41-year-old William Troxel and 34-year-old Valerie Knospe, both of Randalia, Iowa, were arrested and taken to the Fayette County Jail.

Deputies said Troxel had been indicted in Medina County, Ohio on aggravated drug charges, and will be extradited to Ohio.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said deputies executed a search warrant and found green leafy substances, wax and drug paraphernalia at a home in the 200 block of North 2nd Street in Randalia.

Troxel and Knospe were charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of child endangerment.

