A text from your own phone number? It’s spam

As with any scam, it is best to not click on the link and simply delete the message.
As with any scam, it is best to not click on the link and simply delete the message.(Adrianna Calvo/Pexels via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Many Verizon customers are getting spam text messages that appear to be coming from their own phone number.

Like many scams, the text provides a link to a “free gift” for the user to click on.

Verizon customers have been sharing their experiences in a community forum on Verizon’s website, with most of them encountering the same text that appears to come from their own phone number. It reads:

“Free Msg: Your bill is paid for March. Thanks, here’s a little gift for you” followed by a link.

Of course, there is no gift for you – it’s a scam to get information from you. As with any scam, it is best to not click on the link and simply delete the message.

Verizon said on its Support Twitter account that it is actively working to stop the messages and have involved law enforcement to try to identify the source of the spam texts.

For more information about phishing scams and how to report them, visit Verizon’s website here.

