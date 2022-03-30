Show You Care
Some slushy snow possible overnight

A chance for a little snow exists overnight.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A little bit of snow is still on track for tonight, though overall amounts should be light and impacts should be relatively minimal.

While the evening starts out fairly dry, scattered rain and snow showers break out after 7:00 or 8:00 p.m. This activity continues on at least a scattered basis through the nighttime hours. Snow accumulations of a trace to as much two inches, though most areas will see the low end of that spectrum and primarily on grassy or elevated surfaces. Temperatures fall just below freezing overnight, so any snowfall will be wet in nature.

Expected snowfall amounts for Wednesday night, March 30, into Thursday morning, March 31, 2022.
Expected snowfall amounts for Wednesday night, March 30, into Thursday morning, March 31, 2022.(KCRG)

Please do be on the lookout for some slick spots during the nighttime hours, with conditions expected to rapidly improve after sunrise. Then, highs on Thursday in the upper 30s to low 40s will allow any frozen accumulation to begin to melt.

Temperatures generally warm into the 40s and 50s for the remainder of the 9-day, with occasional precipitation chances. The first appears late Friday night into early Saturday, with a bout of rain that could mix with a bit of snow.

