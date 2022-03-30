Show You Care
Prison for Iowa man who fatally shot pregnant Omaha woman

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — An Iowa man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for fatally shooting a pregnant woman at a Bellevue home last year.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 25-year-old Nicholas Holliday, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was sentenced Tuesday in Sarpy County District Court after he pleaded no contest to manslaughter and second-degree assault of an unborn child.

Police investigators have said Holliday was showing a gun to people in the home on May 30 and was handing it to 21-year-old Madyson Dennis, of Omaha, when it discharged.

The bullet killed Dennis, who was three months pregnant.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

