Prison for Iowa man who fatally shot pregnant Omaha woman

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — An Iowa man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for fatally shooting a pregnant woman at a Bellevue home last year.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 25-year-old Nicholas Holliday, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was sentenced Tuesday in Sarpy County District Court after he pleaded no contest to manslaughter and second-degree assault of an unborn child.

Police investigators have said Holliday was showing a gun to people in the home on May 30 and was handing it to 21-year-old Madyson Dennis, of Omaha, when it discharged.

The bullet killed Dennis, who was three months pregnant.

