Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Police issue warning after 2-year-old ingests THC-laced gummies

Deputies with the Oconee Sheriff’s Office, near the South Carolina-Georgia border, said a...
Deputies with the Oconee Sheriff’s Office, near the South Carolina-Georgia border, said a 2-year-old child had to be recently treated at a local hospital after consuming such a gummy (WHNS)(Special Operations Bureau)
By Amanda Shaw and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - After several incidents, authorities in South Carolina are warning parents about the dangers of children ingesting THC-laced gummies.

WHNS reports deputies with the Oconee Sheriff’s Office, near the South Carolina-Georgia border, said a 2-year-old child had to be recently treated at a local hospital after consuming such a gummy.

And in separate incidents, a 14-year-old received medical treatment, and a 15-year-old was reported as being paranoid and talkative after eating a THC-laced gummy, according to the sheriff’s office.

Narcotics agents in Oconee County said minors could legally purchase these gummies if they contain less than 0.30 percent THC, with several available online.

But the sheriff’s office said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is finding that more than half of the products tested contain a level of THC above the legal limit.

“This, unfortunately, is an unintended consequence of our state legalizing hemp,” said Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw. “There are no current regulations concerning these products. Law enforcement has to pay hundreds of dollars per test to have a private lab test the THC level in these products due to the state crime lab not being able to test THC levels in these types of products. Due to the lack of regulations, one gummy can have a much higher percentage of THC than another one in the same bag.”

The sheriff said his narcotics agents also see the varying THC levels in vapes sold as hemp.

“We wanted to send this alert out to parents and guardians so they can be aware of these products to make sure that their children do not have them in their possession,” Crenshaw said. “I also ask business owners to consider removing these products from their stores that can cause children to become ill.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meskwaki Nation Police Department is reporting that a vicious dog attack has resulted in...
Young woman killed by pack of dogs near Meskwaki settlement
An autopsy will be performed to determine positive identification.
Body found in Hiawatha pond; police believe it to be missing man
One person has died in a grain bin accident in Williamsburg Friday morning.
Officials identify man killed in Williamsburg grain bin accident
At her own request, director of Iowa’s DNR is cited for fishing without a license
Firefighters work to put out a house fire after a passerby called authorities about the fire,...
Person helps homeowner out of burning home as Cedar Rapids firefighters respond

Latest News

The state announced more than 8-million birds have been killed in the state of Iowa due to bird...
Bird flu deaths rise to over 8 million
Tiernan Patterson-Chavez
Operation Quickfind: Tiernan Patterson-Chavez
Iowa's first-in-nation status in jeopardy
DNC plan threatens Iowa’s ‘first-in-nation’ status for election cycle
The state announced more than 8-million birds have been killed in the state of Iowa due to bird...
The state announced more than 8-million birds have been killed in the state of Iowa due to bird flu.
The Iowa House voted 60-36 in favor of passing HF2577, which would make Iowa public schools and...
Iowa House passes bill requiring school to post curriculum online for parent review