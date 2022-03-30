Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Police: 6 killed in Pennsylvania pileup of 80 vehicles

Interstate 81 North near the Minersville exit, Foster Twp., Pa., was the scene of a...
Interstate 81 North near the Minersville exit, Foster Twp., Pa., was the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Monday, March 28, 2022.(David McKeown/Republican-Herald via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — State police said a deadly pileup involving 80 vehicles on a Pennsylvania interstate during a snow squall killed six people.

Police at the Frackville station said Wednesday morning that identities of the victims would be released “once death notifications have been made to their families.”

Police also said the crash during “an active snow squall” shortly after 10:30 a.m. Monday involved 39 commercial vehicles and 41 passenger vehicles, for a total of 80 — greater than earlier estimates of 40 to 60 vehicles.

The stretch of 1-81 opened at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say the crash took place in poor visibility.

It was captured in videos posted on social media that showed drivers and passengers lining the snowy road and jumping out of the way as the cascade of crashes unfolded.

Some vehicles were mostly burned and others melted onto the highway.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meskwaki Nation Police Department is reporting that a vicious dog attack has resulted in...
Young woman killed by pack of dogs near Meskwaki settlement
Court documents say Casey Leonard, 31, physically and verbally abused his three sons, who are...
Toddville man charged with 10 counts of child endangerment
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray dunks the ball during the second half of their game at...
Keegan Murray declares for NBA Draft
Tiernan Patterson-Chavez
Operation Quickfind: Tiernan Patterson-Chavez
An autopsy will be performed to determine positive identification.
Body found in Hiawatha pond; police believe it to be missing man

Latest News

The cost of buying and building homes in the U.S. is going up.
Home, construction costs soaring
Pictured are (top row from left) Amanda Andrews, Breonna Johnson, Charles Bryant, (bottom row...
6 accused of kidnapping, torturing woman they met online, sheriff says
FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2020 file photo a man wearing a mask passes the New York Stock Exchange...
Even as inflation bites, corporate profits remain flush
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said 41-year-old William Troxel (right) and 34-year-old...
Two facing drug charges in Fayette County, one to be extradited to Ohio
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Prosecutors rest their case in Gov. Whitmer kidnap trial