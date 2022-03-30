Show You Care
Operation Quickfind: Tiernan Patterson-Chavez

Tiernan Patterson-Chavez
Tiernan Patterson-Chavez(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Cedar Rapids police are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Police said Tiernan Patterson-Chavez was last seen on March 29th at Four Oaks.

Police described her as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, caucasian, and weighing 140-150 pounds.

She has short, curly brown hair, brown eyes, and hearing aids. She was last seen wearing pajama pants, and a white hoodie sweater covering half of her body.

She also has bilateral hearing loss, major depressive disorder, disruptive mood disorder, and anxiety.

If you have information on where the girl is, call Cedar Rapids police

