DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Katy Wethal is the newest member of the Dubuque City Council.

Anderson and Wethal won a runoff last month to face each other today for the Fourth Ward seat that opened up when Brad Cavanagh was elected mayor last November.

609 voters turned out to cast their vote with 355 going to Wethal, and 254 going to Carla Anderson

