Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa House passes bill requiring school to post curriculum online for parent review

The Iowa House voted 60-36 in favor of passing HF2577, which would make Iowa public schools and...
The Iowa House voted 60-36 in favor of passing HF2577, which would make Iowa public schools and charter schools have to post their curriculum and books online for parents to see and review.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa House voted 60-36 in favor of passing HF2577, which would make Iowa public schools and charter schools have to post their curriculum and books online for parents to see and review.

Schools such as Linn-Mar, have argued that the impact of the legislation would “drastically limit the ability of educators to adapt and meet the individualized needs of their students” if passed.

With this bill, parents would be able to review any instructional materials and request that their students opt out of certain materials.

If any of the school’s materials change, teachers would be required to update the information online by the end of the school week. Violating the law’s transparency requirements could lead to fines between $500 and $5,000.

The bill now goes to the senate.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meskwaki Nation Police Department is reporting that a vicious dog attack has resulted in...
Young woman killed by pack of dogs near Meskwaki settlement
An autopsy will be performed to determine positive identification.
Body found in Hiawatha pond; police believe it to be missing man
One person has died in a grain bin accident in Williamsburg Friday morning.
Officials identify man killed in Williamsburg grain bin accident
At her own request, director of Iowa’s DNR is cited for fishing without a license
Firefighters work to put out a house fire after a passerby called authorities about the fire,...
Person helps homeowner out of burning home as Cedar Rapids firefighters respond

Latest News

The state announced more than 8-million birds have been killed in the state of Iowa due to bird...
Bird flu deaths rise to over 8 million
Tiernan Patterson-Chavez
Operation Quickfind: Tiernan Patterson-Chavez
Iowa's first-in-nation status in jeopardy
DNC plan threatens Iowa’s ‘first-in-nation’ status for election cycle
The state announced more than 8-million birds have been killed in the state of Iowa due to bird...
The state announced more than 8-million birds have been killed in the state of Iowa due to bird flu.