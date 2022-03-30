Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Installation on National Mall raises awareness about colorectal cancer

According to the National Cancer Institute, colorectal cancer is now a leading cause of cancer death in both men and women ages 20-49 in the United States.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - More than 27,000 blue flags are flying in the wind on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

Each one is a representation of the number of young adults predicted to be diagnosed with a battle that Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) is familiar with.

“My wife Shannon is a 23-year colon cancer survivor,” said Rep. Davis. “Luckily we found it at stage two.”

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. According to the National Cancer Institute, colorectal cancer is now a leading cause of cancer death in both men and women ages 20-49 in the United States. By 2030, diagnosis for young adults is expected to rise from 18,000 to 27,000 annually as estimated by medical researchers. While researchers have yet to fully understand what’s causing an increase in cases, the Institute says there’s been an uptick since 1995.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends adults begin screenings at 45 years old.

Anjee Davis is the President of the Fight Colorectal Cancer organization.

“One of the asks we have of our policy makers is to increase screenings and increase federal funding,” she said.

Rep. Davis said lawmakers are working to remove screening barriers.

“We’ve been working with the national institutes of health,” he said. “We funded the National Cancer Institute and the NIH with historic funding over the last few years.”

In Dec. 2020, the House passed the Removing Barriers to Colorectal Cancer Screening Act. It’s now stalled in the Senate.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meskwaki Nation Police Department is reporting that a vicious dog attack has resulted in...
Young woman killed by pack of dogs near Meskwaki settlement
Court documents say Casey Leonard, 31, physically and verbally abused his three sons, who are...
Toddville man charged with 10 counts of child endangerment
An autopsy will be performed to determine positive identification.
Body found in Hiawatha pond; police believe it to be missing man
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray dunks the ball during the second half of their game at...
Keegan Murray declares for NBA Draft
Joe Toussaint dives for a layup against Purdue on Sunday, March 13, 2022.
Hawkeye basketball player Joe Toussaint to transfer from Iowa

Latest News

RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Nurses worry conviction for dosing mistake could cost lives
The law is named after Emmett Till
Lynching is now a federal hate crime under bill President signed Tuesday
8 farm animals killed, 3 buildings lost in Linn County fire
A barn fire in Linn County killed eight farm animals overnight.
8 farm animals killed in Linn County barn fire
Police arrested four more teens in connection to the deadly drive-by shooting outside East High...
4 additional arrests made in fatal drive-by shooting in Des Moines