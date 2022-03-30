Show You Care
Fourth case of bird flu detected in Buena Vista County

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Agriculture have confirmed another positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Buena Vista County. This is the fourth confirmed case of HPAI in Buena Visa County.

The virus was found in a commercial turkey flock. Officials say flock owners should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds and report sick birds or unusual deaths.

On Tuesday officials said that one of the new outbreaks will lead to the killing of 1.5 million chickens at an egg-laying farm in Guthrie County, about 60 miles west of Des Moines.

No word at this time how big this latest flock was. Officials still say that the recent HPAI detections do not yet present immediate public health concerns.

