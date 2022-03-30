Show You Care
Finalists for Iowa’s 13th Best Burger Contest include eastern Iowa restaurants

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The ten finalists are in for the Iowa Beef Industry Council’s 13th Best Burger Contest.

The list includes some restaurants in eastern Iowa.

  • Arty’s Ice Cream & Grill (Wilton)
  • Cattlemen’s Steakhouse (Sac City)
  • Flaming Office Bar and Grill (Toledo)
  • Foodie Garage Eatery (Dubuque)
  • Lachele’s Fine Foods (Des Moines
  • Pally’s Bar & Grille (Clive)
  • The Flying Elbow (Marshalltown)
  • The Handlebar (Dallas Center)
  • Victoria Station (Harlan)
  • West Towne Pub (Ames)

To qualify, a burger must be a 100 percent real beef patty served on a bun or bread product.

Organizers will announce the winner on May 2.

