Finalists for Iowa’s 13th Best Burger Contest include eastern Iowa restaurants
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The ten finalists are in for the Iowa Beef Industry Council’s 13th Best Burger Contest.
The list includes some restaurants in eastern Iowa.
- Arty’s Ice Cream & Grill (Wilton)
- Cattlemen’s Steakhouse (Sac City)
- Flaming Office Bar and Grill (Toledo)
- Foodie Garage Eatery (Dubuque)
- Lachele’s Fine Foods (Des Moines
- Pally’s Bar & Grille (Clive)
- The Flying Elbow (Marshalltown)
- The Handlebar (Dallas Center)
- Victoria Station (Harlan)
- West Towne Pub (Ames)
To qualify, a burger must be a 100 percent real beef patty served on a bun or bread product.
Organizers will announce the winner on May 2.
