Finalists for Iowa’s 13th Best Burger Contest include eastern Iowa restaurants

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The ten finalists are in for the Iowa Beef Industry Council’s 13th Best Burger Contest.

The list includes some restaurants in eastern Iowa.

Arty’s Ice Cream & Grill (Wilton)

Cattlemen’s Steakhouse (Sac City)

Flaming Office Bar and Grill (Toledo)

Foodie Garage Eatery (Dubuque)

Lachele’s Fine Foods (Des Moines

Pally’s Bar & Grille (Clive)

The Flying Elbow (Marshalltown)

The Handlebar (Dallas Center)

Victoria Station (Harlan)

West Towne Pub (Ames)

To qualify, a burger must be a 100 percent real beef patty served on a bun or bread product.

Organizers will announce the winner on May 2.

