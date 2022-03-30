A few showers early today, then some snow possible tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A complicated forecast presents itself this morning as showers continue to move off to the east. As this occurs, temperatures will continue to rise, likely into the 40s and 50s by lunchtime. Then, we’ll have falling temperatures through the afternoon as the cold front moves through the area. Precipitation chances will increase again later this afternoon and especially tonight. With cold air in the region, we are likely to see some snow and accumulation is possible tonight on grassy and elevated surfaces. This system will exit early tomorrow morning leaving cold and windy conditions behind. At least we can plan on a nice Friday with sunshine returning to the area.

