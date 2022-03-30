Farmers and Fire Fighters discuss grain bin safety and rescues

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -The death of a man in a grain bin last week in Iowa County is a sobering example of the dangers related to farming. The U.S. Bureau of labor statistics names farming as one of the most dangerous industries.

“The biggest thing on grain bin safety and in my mind, it’s just thinking about what you’re doing. And it’s really hard sometimes when you’re in the work mode, and you’re trying to get stuff done,” said John Airy, an Iowa Farmer. “Not being alone and no unnecessary risks there not enough bushels and in the being worth your life,”.

In 2020 there were 35-grain bin rescues 20 of which resulted in fatalities.

The Mount Vernon Fire Department rescued 4 men from a grain bin incident in February. The nature of these emergencies means survival is not the norm.

“It’s not like water, we swim your way out or like SAND, it takes hundreds of pounds of force. So if you’re up to your neck, you’re more than likely to pull someone apart and lift them out just because of the friction of the grain,” said Mehrdad Zarifkar, with the Mount Vernon Fire Department.

The tools firefighters use for grain bin rescues are specific and require specialized training. Not all fire departments are trained in grain bin rescue. But with the recent success of rescues, Mount Vernon Fire Department says they see a push for other departments to become trained on the topic.

The Traer, Dysart, Gladbrook, Garwin, Beaman, Conrad, Reinbeck, Clutier fire departments will all go through grain bin training next month.

