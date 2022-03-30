CDC expands eligibility for additional COVID-19 booster dose

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, the CDC updated its recommendation to allow certain immunocompromised individuals and people over 50 who have received an initial mRNA booster to be eligible for another mRNA booster. Adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine at least 4 months ago may now receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

“Today, CDC expanded eligibility for an additional booster dose for certain individuals who may be at higher risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19. Boosters are safe, and people over the age of 50 can now get an additional booster 4 months after their prior dose to increase their protection further. This is especially important for those 65 and older and those 50 and older with underlying medical conditions that increase their risk for severe disease from COVID-19 as they are the most likely to benefit from receiving an additional booster dose at this time,” said Doctor Rochelle Walensky.

These updated recommendations acknowledge the increased risk of severe disease in certain populations including those who are elderly or over the age of 50 with multiple underlying conditions, along with the currently available data on the vaccine and booster effectiveness.

The CDC says that during the recent Omicron surge, those who were boosted were 21-times less likely to die from COVID-19 compared to those who were unvaccinated, and 7-times less likely to be hospitalized.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.