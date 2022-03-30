Board of Regents to discuss raising room and board rates in April meeting

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - On April 7th the Board of Regents will meet to consider the approval of universities’ 2022-2023 academic year proposed rates for residence halls, apartments, and board options.

The proposed rate change from the current year for each university’s most popular double residence hall room and meal plan is as follows:

University of Iowa - 3.0% increase

Iowa State University - 3.0% increase

University of Northern Iowa - 2.0% increase

Universities would still provide different room and board options to their students at differing rates based on the style of the room (standard room, suite, apartment, etc.) and amenities (air-conditioning, private bathrooms, kitchen, etc.).

You can read the full breakdown of the proposed change in rates here:

