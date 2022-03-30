Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Board of Regents to discuss raising room and board rates in April meeting

(KWQC)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - On April 7th the Board of Regents will meet to consider the approval of universities’ 2022-2023 academic year proposed rates for residence halls, apartments, and board options.

The proposed rate change from the current year for each university’s most popular double residence hall room and meal plan is as follows:

  • University of Iowa - 3.0% increase
  • Iowa State University - 3.0% increase
  • University of Northern Iowa - 2.0% increase

Universities would still provide different room and board options to their students at differing rates based on the style of the room (standard room, suite, apartment, etc.) and amenities (air-conditioning, private bathrooms, kitchen, etc.).

You can read the full breakdown of the proposed change in rates here:

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meskwaki Nation Police Department is reporting that a vicious dog attack has resulted in...
Young woman killed by pack of dogs near Meskwaki settlement
Court documents say Casey Leonard, 31, physically and verbally abused his three sons, who are...
Toddville man charged with 10 counts of child endangerment
Finalists for Iowa’s 13th Best Burger Contest include eastern Iowa restaurants
Tiernan Patterson-Chavez
Operation Quickfind: Tiernan Patterson-Chavez
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray dunks the ball during the second half of their game at...
Keegan Murray declares for NBA Draft

Latest News

Police arrested four more teens in connection to the deadly drive-by shooting outside East High...
4 additional arrests made in fatal drive-by shooting in Des Moines
Iowa Hawkeye Men's basketball star Keegan Murray is leaving the University for the NBA.
Keegan Murray declares for NBA Draft
Univ. of Iowa professor from Russia talks about watching the war unfold
Univ. of Iowa professor from Russia talks about watching the war unfold
The state announced more than 8-million birds have been killed in the state of Iowa due to bird...
More than 8 million birds have been killed in the state of Iowa due to bird flu