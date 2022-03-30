Bird flu deaths rise to over 8 million

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The state announced more than 8-million birds have been killed in the state of Iowa due to bird flu.

Tuesday, two new outbreaks were reported in Guthrie and Hamilton County. Owner of Nelson’s Meat Market, John Moore, said the number of birds being killed was alarming but wasn’t impacting prices.

“I just don’t think it’s time to panic yet,” he said.

Moore said he started making new preparation plans after seeing the supply chain issues created by the pandemic. He added more suppliers in order to meet the demand but said adding bird flu to the mix could create a perfect storm.

“At this point, it’s not an issue,” he said. “We’re going to have to sit back and wait. Birds are grown quickly and can be replaced quickly.”

