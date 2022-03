CASCADE, Iowa (KCRG) - Bill Hosch won an ever-so-slight majority vote to take the Cascade City Council spot.

Three candidates, Bill Hosch, Brandi Keenlance, and Sue Knepper, ran to fill the vacant City Council seat. Hosch narrowly beat Kneeper with 259 votes to her 257. Keenlance came in third with 22 votes.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.