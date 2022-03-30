ATM stolen from Cedar Falls bank

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Falls confirmed a suspect stole an ATM from First Security Bank, located at 3229 Green Hill Circle.

In a news release, police said witnesses saw a pickup truck pulling the ATM as it left the bank.

In the area, police said they found a large amount of debris from the ATM along Sager Avenue.

They also found the suspect’s vehicle abandoned at the intersection of Sager Avenue and Tiffany Place.

Police said they have not found the suspect. An investigation remains ongoing.

No additional details have been released at this time.

