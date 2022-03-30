Asbury man barricades himself, starts fire, and assaults a peace officer

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday at approximately 1:29 pm, Dubuque County Dispatch received a report of loud noises taking place at a townhouse in the 2200 block of Crown Point Rd. Officers were sent to complete a welfare check.

Upon arrival, police located heavy smoke and fire coming out of the front door as well as a blood splatter on the sidewalk leading to the door.

Officers contacted fire crews and then moved to the door. where they heard a disturbance taking place inside.

The officer on scene recognized 34-year-old Nicholas Ryan Kennel’s from previous interactions and attempted to get Kennel to open the door. Kennel did not comply and began throwing items and screaming.

Officers attempted to gain entry through the garage door and windows, all of which were barricaded or reinforced with nails or screwdrivers pounded into the frame.

An entry tool was ultimately used to force the front door open and a fire extinguisher was used to extinguish the fire that was on a gas can. A propane tank was also found turned on, just inside the door.

While clearing the main floor officers heard Kennel yelling and throwing things in the basement. Officers discovered the stove was turned on, and most of the interior doors were also reinforced shut with nails and screws pounded into the frame.

Officers attempted to call Kennel out of the basement, but Kennel ran at them, throwing a blanket at them and barricading himself in the downstairs bathroom.

Officers forced the bathroom door open and took Kennel into custody. Kennel continued resisting arrest, kicking and spitting at officers.

An EMS treated Kennel for a laceration on his right wrist on scene before sending him to a hospital for treatment. While being treated Kennel made statements about setting the house on fire and burning it to the ground with him in it.

Kennel has been charged with Arson in the First Degree, Criminal Mischief in the First Degree, and Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations.

His bond is set at $25,000.

