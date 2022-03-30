8 farm animals killed, 3 buildings lost in Linn County fire

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - A barn fire in Linn County killed eight farm animals Tuesday night.

The Linn county Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the 4400 block of Frozen Hill Road just before midnight.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said heat lamps in the barn started the fire, which also spread to a corncrib and well house. All three buildings are a total loss.

The fire killed six goats, one dog and a pig that were inside the barn.

