4 more teens charged in fatal drive-by shooting outside Des Moines school

People in Des Moines are calling for an end to gun violence following last week's deadly...
People in Des Moines are calling for an end to gun violence following last week's deadly drive-by shooting outside the school.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police have charged four more teenagers with murder in the March 7 shooting death of a 15-year-old outside a Des Moines high school.

Police on Tuesday charged the teens about three weeks after arresting six other people in the death of Jose David Lopez and the shooting of two teenage girls who survived.

Like those arrested earlier, the additional suspects were charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The shooting happened along the edge of the East High School campus, near downtown Des Moines.

Investigators made the latest arrests after reviewing surveillance videos and interviewing suspects and their acquaintances.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

