Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Woman steals car to pick up boyfriend from jail, police say

Alaina Cole, 21, was arrested for illegal possession of stolen things.
Alaina Cole, 21, was arrested for illegal possession of stolen things.(Source: Grant Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT PARISH, La. (Gray News) – The things you do for love.

A woman in Louisiana stole a vehicle to pick up her boyfriend from jail, according to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Alaina Cole, 21, admitted to stealing the car and was trying to bond her boyfriend out of the Grant Parish Detention Center.

Cole was arrested for illegal possession of stolen things.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An autopsy will be performed to determine positive identification.
Body found in Hiawatha pond; police believe it to be missing man
The Meskwaki Nation Police Department is reporting that a vicious dog attack has resulted in...
Young woman killed by pack of dogs near Meskwaki settlement
One person has died in a grain bin accident in Williamsburg Friday morning.
Officials identify man killed in Williamsburg grain bin accident
At her own request, director of Iowa’s DNR is cited for fishing without a license
Firefighters work to put out a house fire after a passerby called authorities about the fire,...
Person helps homeowner out of burning home as Cedar Rapids firefighters respond

Latest News

Generic border shot
Homeland Security to offer COVID-19 vaccines to migrants
FILE - Nebraska state Sen. Bruce Bostelman, of Brainard, is seen in the Legislative Chamber in...
Nebraska lawmaker apologizes for debunked litter box claim
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is driven in to attend a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of...
Despite health issues, Queen attends Prince Philip service
Multiple members of a family died in a car crash in Fulton Co. Saturday.
Photographer captures family photos hours before deadly crash in Ohio
FILE - A nurse loads a syringe with the child's dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine prior to...
COVID-19 death risk 21 times higher in unvaccinated individuals, CDC says