Two arrested in two separate police pursuits involving stolen vehicles in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people have been arrested in separate vehicle chases that started just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday in Cedar Falls.

Police said they received a report of an SUV stolen from a home in the 4600 block of Gloria Street.

Officers patrolling the area found the SUV and a second vehicle that had been stolen on Monday from Neola Street.

Two separate police pursuits ensued through southwest Cedar Falls.

Police said the SUV eluded them on Highway 58 near the intersection with Greenhill Road, but it struck another vehicle and then crashed into a concrete barrier. The vehicle was disabled and the suspect was arrested at about 7:16 a.m.

The second vehicle eluded officers in a residential area near the University of Northern Iowa. Police found the vehicle abandoned in the 1500 block of Columbia Drive.

University of Northern Iowa police found and arrested the suspect near the intersection of West 31st Street and Hudson Road just before 8 a.m.

Police said no one was injured in this incident.

The suspects have not been named, but police say multiple charges are expected to be filed.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.