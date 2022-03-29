Toddville man charged with 10 counts of child endangerment

TODDVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Toddville man is facing 10 counts of child endangerment.

Court documents say Casey Leonard, 31, physically and verbally abused his three sons, who are now 13, 8 and 6 years old, over the course of multiple years.

The documents reference incidents from September 2017 to January 2022.

Documents say Leonard admitted to having an alcohol problem and that he does not remember many of the alleged incidents.

Some of those alleged incidents include slamming his 13-year-old son’s head into a window sill, throwing a bottle at the back of his head, punching him in the ear and choking him while putting out a cigarette on his head.

Court documents also say Leonard punched both his 8 and 6-year-old sons in the head.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.