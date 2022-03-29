State Objection Panel complete rulings on several candidates

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The State Objection Panel met on Tuesday to hear several challenges to candidates nomination petitions for the June 7th primary ballot.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, State Auditor Rob Sand, and Attorney General Tom Miller were the State Objection Panel members that made the official rulings. (Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg replaced Attorney General Miller on the panel for Miller’s challenge).

The following rulings were made:

Tom Miller, Democratic candidate for Attorney General: Nomination petitions accepted, challenge rejected.

Abby Finkenauer, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate: Nomination petitions accepted, challenge rejected.

Kyle Kuehl, Republican candidate for U.S. House, District 1: Nomination petitions rejected, challenge sustained by default ruling.

Anthony LaBruna, Republican candidate for Iowa Senate District 3: Nomination petitions accepted, challenge rejected.

Ken Rozenboom, Republican candidate for Iowa Senate, District 19: Nomination petitions accepted, challenge rejected.

Jack Whitver, Republican candidate for Iowa Senate, District 23: Nomination petitions accepted, challenge rejected.

Jeff Shipley, Republican candidate for U.S. House, District 87: Nomination petitions accepted, challenge rejected.

