Sioux City police: Teenager sent to hospital after shooting, suspect still at large

UPDATE

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police are still searching for a suspect involved in a Tuesday morning shooting in Sioux City.

The Sioux City Police Department says at about 9:50 a.m. they sent officers to the 700 block of 18th Street for shots fired. Officers eventually found a 16-year-old male at the corner of 16th Street and Jackson Street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was sent to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Initial information gathered by police suggests the victim was walking on 18th Street when he was confronted by an unknown male who started a physical altercation with him. During the altercation, police say the unknown man drew a handgun and shot the 16-year-old. The teen ran from the scene of the shooting to where he was located by officers.

Police say they are currently looking for the suspect, who is described as a 6-foot-tall Black male with dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous by police.

If you have any information on this shooting, police say you should call their tips hotline at (712) 258-TIPS. Or you can call the SCPD’s non-emergency number at (712) 279-6960.

Detectives say they are investigating a possible motive, as this appears to be an unprovoked attack.

PREVIOUS

