National Democratic Committee expresses support for plan that could cause Iowa to lose status as ‘first-in-the-nation’ state

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Members of the DNC(Democratic National Committee) expressed support on Monday, for a plan that would restructure the party’s presidential nominating calendar.

The new proposal would allow any U.S. state or territory to apply to host one of the early nominating contests, potentially ending Iowa’s reign as the automatic first caucus state.

The proposal, which is co-sponsored by DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee co-Chairs Jim Roosevelt and Lorraine Miller, would look towards states that can promote diversity and election competitiveness as first-choice options.

Iowa party leaders argue that one of the state’s key benefits is its relatively small geography, which allows candidates to campaign across all 99 counties before moving to larger, more expensive states.

Many of the members endorsed the proposal tonight, saying they don’t believe Iowa matches the criteria. But the committee promises a level playing field for any state who applies.

