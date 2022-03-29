More rain and snow chances

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More active weather is ahead for the middle of the week. Much like last week, a storm system will bring us clouds and precipitation chances for several days in a row. Looks for a southeast flow to bring moisture and isolated showers on Tuesday. Tuesday night and Wednesday showers and storms will be possible. Thursday find temperatures cold enough for a snow chance with little if any accumulation. Have a great night!

