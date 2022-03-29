Show You Care
More rain and snow chances

By Joe Winters
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More active weather is ahead for the middle of the week. Much like last week, a storm system will bring us clouds and precipitation chances for several days in a row. Looks for a southeast flow to bring moisture and isolated showers on Tuesday. Tuesday night and Wednesday showers and storms will be possible. Thursday find temperatures cold enough for a snow chance with little if any accumulation. Have a great night!

Most Read

Ethan Alexander Orton, 18, of Cedar Rapids.
Orton, accused of killing parents, placed in Linn County Jail
One person has died in a grain bin accident in Williamsburg Friday morning.
Officials identify man killed in Williamsburg grain bin accident
An autopsy will be performed to determine positive identification.
Body found in Hiawatha pond; police believe it to be missing man
Ragbrai is taking a more northern route this year.
RAGBRAI announces full route’s pass-through towns
Hy-Vee.
Hy-Vee restructuring impacts eastern Iowa locations’ Aisles Online offerings

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Monday Evening, March 28
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Clouds slowly build as the March chill continues
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast