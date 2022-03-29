Meskwaki Nation Police share resources for those grieving woman killed by dogs

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Meskwaki Nation is grieving the loss of a young woman attacked and killed by a pack of dogs. It happened near Springs Road Monday afternoon, that’s not too far from the Tribal Center.

Meskwaki Nation is home to around 2,500 people and has more than 1,400 enrolled tribal members. Police have not released the name of the woman who was killed but they did share resources Tuesday afternoon for those grieving.

The Meskwaki Nation Health Clinic has mental health therapists on hand. People can ask for Amanda B. and she can also be reached at 641-484-9400. The Police Department is also directing people to Elevate, which is a crisis team out of Waterloo. They can be reached at 855-581-8111.

Community members are also welcome to contact the Meskwaki Nation Police Department to talk or get access to resources.

The Department is urging those struggling to reach out for help to one of the available resources or to loved ones.

The large pack of dogs involved in the attack has been identified and terminated.

Settlement code says: ‘A law enforcement officer may kill any vicious animal that has suddenly assaulted a person while the person, so assaulted is out of the enclosure of the owner or keeper of that vicious animal; and, may kill any vicious animal found outside the enclosure of its owner or keeper that has assaulted, wounded or killed any livestock or pets on the property of the owner of the livestock or pets, whether the offense was committed within or without the presence of the officer, unless the officer has reasonable grounds to believe that the circumstances at the time are such that the victim will be protected from further injury. Failure to kill a vicious animal does not give rise to civil liability.’

It’s unclear whether the dogs involved were someone’s pets or not.

This is a developing story, we will share more information as it becomes available.

