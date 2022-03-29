Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Meskwaki Nation Police share resources for those grieving woman killed by dogs

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Meskwaki Nation is grieving the loss of a young woman attacked and killed by a pack of dogs. It happened near Springs Road Monday afternoon, that’s not too far from the Tribal Center.

Meskwaki Nation is home to around 2,500 people and has more than 1,400 enrolled tribal members. Police have not released the name of the woman who was killed but they did share resources Tuesday afternoon for those grieving.

The Meskwaki Nation Health Clinic has mental health therapists on hand. People can ask for Amanda B. and she can also be reached at 641-484-9400. The Police Department is also directing people to Elevate, which is a crisis team out of Waterloo. They can be reached at 855-581-8111.

Community members are also welcome to contact the Meskwaki Nation Police Department to talk or get access to resources.

The Department is urging those struggling to reach out for help to one of the available resources or to loved ones.

The large pack of dogs involved in the attack has been identified and terminated.

Settlement code says: ‘A law enforcement officer may kill any vicious animal that has suddenly assaulted a person while the person, so assaulted is out of the enclosure of the owner or keeper of that vicious animal; and, may kill any vicious animal found outside the enclosure of its owner or keeper that has assaulted, wounded or killed any livestock or pets on the property of the owner of the livestock or pets, whether the offense was committed within or without the presence of the officer, unless the officer has reasonable grounds to believe that the circumstances at the time are such that the victim will be protected from further injury. Failure to kill a vicious animal does not give rise to civil liability.’

It’s unclear whether the dogs involved were someone’s pets or not.

This is a developing story, we will share more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meskwaki Nation Police Department is reporting that a vicious dog attack has resulted in...
Young woman killed by pack of dogs near Meskwaki settlement
An autopsy will be performed to determine positive identification.
Body found in Hiawatha pond; police believe it to be missing man
One person has died in a grain bin accident in Williamsburg Friday morning.
Officials identify man killed in Williamsburg grain bin accident
At her own request, director of Iowa’s DNR is cited for fishing without a license
Firefighters work to put out a house fire after a passerby called authorities about the fire,...
Person helps homeowner out of burning home as Cedar Rapids firefighters respond

Latest News

The groups are seeking to protect Bloody Run Creek, a stream in Clayton County that is among...
Lawsuit over beef farm in trout stream watershed may proceed
Univ. of Iowa professor from Russia talks about watching the war unfold
Univ. of Iowa professor from Russia talks about watching the war unfold
Univ. of Iowa professor from Russia talks about watching the war unfold
Univ. of Iowa professor from Russia talks about watching the war unfold
Johnson County Supervisors allocate money to expand Eviction Diversion Program.
‘Keeping people stably housed is a human right’ - Johnson County Board of Supervisors allocates additional funding to Eviction Diversion Program
Johnson County Supervisors allocate money to expand Eviction Diversion Program.
‘Keeping people stably housed is a human right’ - Johnson County Board of Supervisors allocates additional funding to Eviction Diversion Program