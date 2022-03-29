Linn County Public Health to end county COVID-19 data reporting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Public Health announced it plans to end its reporting of COVID-19 metrics and case data at the county level on its website on April 1.

“As long as COVID is with us, we will continue to monitor this information, working with our partners in the medical community, and share it when appropriate,” Dr. Pramod Dwivedi, director of Linn County Public Health, said in a news release. “However, with a decline in the number of cases and hospitalizations, coupled with the availability of vaccines and therapeutics, regular updating and reporting of this data is no longer necessary.”

LCPH said it will still post the community COVID-19 level, as provided by the CDC, on its website, and anyone with COVID-19-related questions can still call LCPH at 319-892-6097.

Iowans can still find statewide COVID-19 data on the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website.

