Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Late March chill continues, rain becomes likely tonight into tomorrow

Plan on another chilly day as the winds pick up speed. While there might be a shower around today, the best chance of rain is tonight into tomorrow.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a chilly and windy day! We’ll see extensive cloudiness today along with an isolated shower here or there. With highs only in the 40s and a gusty southeast wind the entire day, wind chills will be held down to the 30s this afternoon. Tonight, the main system moves into the area with some thunderstorms capable of small hail. Rain amounts will generally stay under an inch. Tomorrow morning, we’ll have highs into the 50s, then the temperatures will fall as a strong northwest wind kicks in. It’ll be cold enough for snow on Thursday with light accumulation possible in the morning, especially over the northern half of the area.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An autopsy will be performed to determine positive identification.
Body found in Hiawatha pond; police believe it to be missing man
The Meskwaki Nation Police Department is reporting that a vicious dog attack has resulted in...
Young woman killed by pack of dogs near Meskwaki settlement
One person has died in a grain bin accident in Williamsburg Friday morning.
Officials identify man killed in Williamsburg grain bin accident
At her own request, director of Iowa’s DNR is cited for fishing without a license
Firefighters work to put out a house fire after a passerby called authorities about the fire,...
Person helps homeowner out of burning home as Cedar Rapids firefighters respond

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
KCRG First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Morning, March 29th
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Monday Evening, March 28
First Alert Forecast
More rain and snow chances