Late March chill continues, rain becomes likely tonight into tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a chilly and windy day! We’ll see extensive cloudiness today along with an isolated shower here or there. With highs only in the 40s and a gusty southeast wind the entire day, wind chills will be held down to the 30s this afternoon. Tonight, the main system moves into the area with some thunderstorms capable of small hail. Rain amounts will generally stay under an inch. Tomorrow morning, we’ll have highs into the 50s, then the temperatures will fall as a strong northwest wind kicks in. It’ll be cold enough for snow on Thursday with light accumulation possible in the morning, especially over the northern half of the area.

