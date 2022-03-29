Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Keegan Murray declares for NBA Draft

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa Sophomore Keegan Murray has announced that he will pursue the NBA Draft.

In a statement on his Twitter page, Murray thanked Coach McCaffery, the staff, his teammates, and the hawkeye fan base for their support over the last two years, stating his intentions on going pro.

Murray ranks first in the county in Player Efficiency Rating (37.8) and fourth in points per game (23.5) this season. Murray is the only player nationally to average over 23 points and 8 rebounds this season.

Keegan Murray was voted Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding Player after scoring 103 points in 4 games and leading the Hawkeyes to their first tournament championship since 2006, and their third overall.

Murray was voted first-team All-American by the Associated Press, and Sporting News, and second-team by the National Association of Basketball Coaches. He is a Wooden Award semifinalist, Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year finalist, and Naismith Player of the Year finalist.

The latest ESPN draft projection has Murray as a top 5 draft pick.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meskwaki Nation Police Department is reporting that a vicious dog attack has resulted in...
Young woman killed by pack of dogs near Meskwaki settlement
An autopsy will be performed to determine positive identification.
Body found in Hiawatha pond; police believe it to be missing man
One person has died in a grain bin accident in Williamsburg Friday morning.
Officials identify man killed in Williamsburg grain bin accident
At her own request, director of Iowa’s DNR is cited for fishing without a license
Firefighters work to put out a house fire after a passerby called authorities about the fire,...
Person helps homeowner out of burning home as Cedar Rapids firefighters respond

Latest News

On Iowa Live
Murray Twins and dad Kenyon On Iowa Live
Iowa State freshman Tyrese Hunter earned the nickname "The General"
Iowa State freshman Tyrese Hunter earned the nickname “The General”
Iowa State freshman Tyrese Hunter earned the nickname "The General"
Iowa State freshman Tyrese Hunter earned the nickname "The General"
Iowa earns series win over Central Michigan downing Chippewas 4-2
Iowa earns series win over Central Michigan downing Chippewas 4-2