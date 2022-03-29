Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Julien Dubuque International Film Festival returns for 11th year

The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival kicks off Wednesday, April 23 evening. (Charlie...
The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival kicks off Wednesday, April 23 evening. (Charlie Grant, KCRG-TV9)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival(JDIFF) has announced it will return April 20th-24th, 2022.

The festival will be held at the Hotel Julien Dubuque and other locations along the city’s downtown Main Street corridor. It will have a red carpet awards ceremony, panels, workshops, and other networking events for filmmakers.

The Festival is held right along the Mississippi River, and the majority of the events are all within walking distance. The event will have multiple screenings, Q&A sessions with the filmmakers, parties, great food, and plenty of locals attending who fully support the Festival.

“We directly communicate with the filmmakers that submit and that are accepted into the festival. We are easily accessible and feel communication is extremely important. We make sure the filmmakers know what to expect when they come to JDIFF. We are well known for our communication,” said JDIFF Executive Director Susan Gorrell. “The people of Dubuque love the film festival and love meeting the filmmakers. They are very welcoming and love participating in the Q&A’s after each film.”

JDIFF receives approximately 1500 submissions each year and accepts 120 films. The Festival gives 8 awards and cash prizes each year, with a total value of over $35,000 in cash and benefits.

Tickets for the festival range between $10 for a single event to $150 for a full access pass. You can purchase them on the Festival’s website starting on April 4th, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meskwaki Nation Police Department is reporting that a vicious dog attack has resulted in...
Young woman killed by pack of dogs near Meskwaki settlement
An autopsy will be performed to determine positive identification.
Body found in Hiawatha pond; police believe it to be missing man
One person has died in a grain bin accident in Williamsburg Friday morning.
Officials identify man killed in Williamsburg grain bin accident
At her own request, director of Iowa’s DNR is cited for fishing without a license
Firefighters work to put out a house fire after a passerby called authorities about the fire,...
Person helps homeowner out of burning home as Cedar Rapids firefighters respond

Latest News

A Toddville man is facing 10 counts of child endangerment.
Toddville man charged with 10 counts of child endangerment
Two arrested in two separate police pursuits involving stolen vehicles in Cedar Falls
Some people in Florida are calling a new law a win for parents. Others say it discriminates...
Florida governor signs Parental Rights in Education law
Hy-Vee Dietitian Stephanie Vande Brake joins us to talk about A1C.
Hy-Vee dietitian discusses A1C screenings