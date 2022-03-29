Julien Dubuque International Film Festival returns for 11th year

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival(JDIFF) has announced it will return April 20th-24th, 2022.

The festival will be held at the Hotel Julien Dubuque and other locations along the city’s downtown Main Street corridor. It will have a red carpet awards ceremony, panels, workshops, and other networking events for filmmakers.

The Festival is held right along the Mississippi River, and the majority of the events are all within walking distance. The event will have multiple screenings, Q&A sessions with the filmmakers, parties, great food, and plenty of locals attending who fully support the Festival.

“We directly communicate with the filmmakers that submit and that are accepted into the festival. We are easily accessible and feel communication is extremely important. We make sure the filmmakers know what to expect when they come to JDIFF. We are well known for our communication,” said JDIFF Executive Director Susan Gorrell. “The people of Dubuque love the film festival and love meeting the filmmakers. They are very welcoming and love participating in the Q&A’s after each film.”

JDIFF receives approximately 1500 submissions each year and accepts 120 films. The Festival gives 8 awards and cash prizes each year, with a total value of over $35,000 in cash and benefits.

Tickets for the festival range between $10 for a single event to $150 for a full access pass. You can purchase them on the Festival’s website starting on April 4th, 2022.

