Iowa SNAP benefits to be reduced to pre-pandemic levels April 1

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This Friday SNAP benefits will be reduced to their pre-pandemic allowances. The federal government boosted SNAP benefits in two ways during the start of the pandemic: increased all benefits by 15% and gave every eligible household the maximum amount for their size.

“I’m losing $210 Like that literally, after all my bills, I’m down to $90 a month, and I still have to pay for gas,” said Molly Crim, a SNAP benefit recipient.

Molly Crim is worried about what her budget will look like with less money for food. She says wishes she has more time to prepare for changes to SNAP benefits.

“It had to come to an end sooner or later,” said Crim. “I think they should have done what they did with like unemployment, give you a few months and slowly take money away. So you had time to plan,”.

Crim says she will go from receiving $230 a month to twenty dollars. For many Iowans losing the added snap benefits means turning to food banks.

“It’s going to take a couple of months for people to adjust to find out exactly how much they’re going to get how far it’s going to go,” said Jane Suiter, President of the Linn Community Foodbank.

Suiter says they expect to see an increased need at the food bank.

Food prices have increased more than 7% percent in the last year. SNAP benefits are adjusted annually to factor in inflation, but that won’t happen until October.

