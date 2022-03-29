Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa to kill 1.5M more hens and turkeys because of bird flu

Gov. Walz announced federal assistance to combat a strain of the bird flu now confirmed bird...
Gov. Walz announced federal assistance to combat a strain of the bird flu now confirmed bird flu in three poultry flocks in Minnesota.(KEYC News Now)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa agriculture officials say two more bird flu outbreaks in commercial flocks will require the killing of more than 1.5 million hens and turkeys.

They said Tuesday that one of the new outbreaks will lead to the killing of 1.5 million chickens at an egg-laying farm in Guthrie County, about 60 miles west of Des Moines.

The other was at a turkey farm in Hamilton County, about 65 miles north of Des Moines, where 28,000 birds will be killed.

The state veterinarian, Dr. Jeff Kaisand, says it appears the infections are coming from migrating wild birds.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says 17 states have had outbreaks in commercial or private outdoor flocks this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meskwaki Nation Police Department is reporting that a vicious dog attack has resulted in...
Young woman killed by pack of dogs near Meskwaki settlement
An autopsy will be performed to determine positive identification.
Body found in Hiawatha pond; police believe it to be missing man
One person has died in a grain bin accident in Williamsburg Friday morning.
Officials identify man killed in Williamsburg grain bin accident
At her own request, director of Iowa’s DNR is cited for fishing without a license
Firefighters work to put out a house fire after a passerby called authorities about the fire,...
Person helps homeowner out of burning home as Cedar Rapids firefighters respond

Latest News

Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray dunks the ball during the second half of their game at...
Keegan Murray declares for NBA Draft
The dome of the State Capitol building in Des Moines is shown on Tuesday, January 13, 2015....
State Objection Panel complete rulings on several candidates
The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival kicks off Wednesday, April 23 evening. (Charlie...
Julien Dubuque International Film Festival returns for 11th year
A Toddville man is facing 10 counts of child endangerment.
Toddville man charged with 10 counts of child endangerment