Hawkeye basketball player Joe Toussaint to transfer from Iowa

Joe Toussaint dives for a layup against Purdue on Sunday, March 13, 2022.
Joe Toussaint dives for a layup against Purdue on Sunday, March 13, 2022.(Courtesy: University of Iowa Athletics)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa point guard Joe Toussaint has notified head coach Fran McCaffery of his intentions to transfer away from the Hawkeye men’s basketball program.

“After much consideration and thought, I have decided to put my name in the transfer portal to pursue an expanded role at another institution,” said Toussaint. “I am thankful to my teammates, coaches, and fans for a memorable three years. Winning a Big Ten championship and building lifelong relationships that I have made during my time in Iowa City is something I will always cherish.”

Toussaint led the team in assists (3.2) and steals (1.4) per game (3.2) and averaged 4.3 points and 1.7 rebounds in 36 games this past season. In three seasons with the Hawkeyes, Toussaint played in 98 games, including 41 starts, averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 assists, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per contest.

“We want to thank Joe Toussaint for being an integral part of multiple NCAA Tournament teams and a Big Ten championship team,” said head coach Fran McCaffery. “He brought great effort and character to our program. He will be great wherever he goes, and we wish him the very best moving forward.”

