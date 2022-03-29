Show You Care
Dubuque Senior High cancels school due to natural gas issue

Black Hills Energy will send a team to the school and provide an update on Tuesday when they’ve been able to assess the situation.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials say that out of an abundance of caution, Dubuque Senior High School students will not have class Tuesday, March 29th, 2022.

School officials say that a potential issue with the natural gas service is the cause of the closure. All offices at the school will be closed and staff should not report to work.

Black Hills Energy will send a team to the school and provide an update on Tuesday when they’ve been able to assess the situation.

All other schools in the Dubuque Community School District will operate on their normal schedules.

