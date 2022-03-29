Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Biden to host Singapore’s prime minister at White House

President Joe Biden has sought to deepen ties in Asia as a counterweight to China’s growing...
President Joe Biden has sought to deepen ties in Asia as a counterweight to China’s growing influence. (CNN, POOL)
By CHRIS MEGERIAN
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will visit President Joe Biden at the White House to highlight a strategic relationship that administration officials hope will pay dividends as Biden faces challenges in both hemispheres.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden and Lee would discuss several issues when they meet Tuesday, including the war in Ukraine and “freedom of the seas,” a key issue in a region where Beijing has made territorial claims over most of the South China Sea.

Singapore is a rare Southeast Asian nation to impose sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. The sanctions include restrictions on some exports and a ban on financial institutions from doing business with Russian banks.

At the same time, Biden has sought to deepen ties in Asia as a counterweight to China’s growing influence. The Democratic president originally was scheduled to host several national leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations this week, but the summit was postponed.

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Singapore in August, announcing agreements involving cybersecurity, climate change and supply chain issues.

Congress is responsible for implementing the budget through tax and spending legislation and annual agency funding. (CNN, NASA, HILTON & HYLAND, SENATE TV)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An autopsy will be performed to determine positive identification.
Body found in Hiawatha pond; police believe it to be missing man
The Meskwaki Nation Police Department is reporting that a vicious dog attack has resulted in...
Young woman killed by pack of dogs near Meskwaki settlement
One person has died in a grain bin accident in Williamsburg Friday morning.
Officials identify man killed in Williamsburg grain bin accident
At her own request, director of Iowa’s DNR is cited for fishing without a license
Firefighters work to put out a house fire after a passerby called authorities about the fire,...
Person helps homeowner out of burning home as Cedar Rapids firefighters respond

Latest News

Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, attends the official opening of the annual...
Senior royals gather to honor Prince Philip at memorial
A soldier stands on a bridge destroyed by the Ukrainian army to prevent the passage of Russian...
Ukraine, Russia hold new talks aimed at ending the fighting
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2020, photo, Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, speaks during a ceremony in...
Washington honors Alaska’s fiery, tireless defender in House
After a primary, Carla Anderson and Katy Wethal moved on to Tuesday’s election.
Dubuque city council candidates discuss goals and priorities ahead of Tuesday’s election