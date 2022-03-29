Active Midweek Weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A storm system moves from the plains across the upper Midwest with a variety of weather coming to Iowa. Showers and storms are likely tonight into Wednesday morning. There is a chance for some large hail in some of the storms. Scattered showers continue on Wednesday as the temperature drops. Overnight into Thursday morning, some snowfall is possible. North areas of the state may pick up some accumulations mainly on grassy areas. Chilly weather continues into the upcoming weekend. Have a good night.

