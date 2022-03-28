Working Iowa: Hupp Electric Motors

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Working together to keep industries running efficiently. That is the mission of Hupp Electric Motors and ToyotaLift in Marion, Iowa. We spoke to Josh Hupp, the Machine Shop Manager with Hupp, and Matt Curran, the Corporate Operations Manager. They gave us a behind the scenes look at all the amazing work being done right here in Eastern Iowa.

Hupp explained they’re an electric motors repair shop, which also does new motor sales, and has a full mill crew.

Curran says they’re in the material handling industry.

“Our main OEM forklift that we provide, and sale is the Toyota brand,” said Curran. “We sell, rent, repair, on site services, repair services. Our biggest needs currently are mechanics. Currently in Cedar Rapids, we’re looking for relatively experienced technicians, but we can also use those with a little less experience.”

Hupp says they’re looking for workers who work hard.

“We’re just looking for someone who knows how to turn a wrench, show up to work... and a lot of the stuff we do we teach we teach here,” said Hupp. “There is some school that you can go to for it, so we like to send our people there. We pay for that. A lot of things we do we train in house.”

The two say the parent company Hupp Electric Motors has been around for over 100 years, and ToyotaLift has been around for over 45 years.

“It is and feels like a family business all though we are a large corporation,” said Curran. “You still have the family feel and benefits of a family-owned business. Being a road technician on the ToyotaLift side, you get to see firsthand all the different manufacturing facilities throughout Iowa.”

“If you’re tired of doing the same thing over and over, and you want something with a little variety, that’s something we offer,” said Hupp. “You’re always doing something different. You can stop in any time, come in, we are more than happy to show you around if you want to come in just to see if this is something you’re interested in.”

People interested in applying for open positions with Hupp Electric Motors can visit their website, or stop at the HR department in Marion, located at 500 57th Street.

Anyone interested in having their business featured on Working Iowa can contact us at WorkingIowa@KCRG.com.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.